St. Thomas-Minnesota builds big lead, holds off Division-II opponent in opener

Powell completed 12 of 24 passes for a modest 105 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards. Shipman’s 140 yards came on 21 carries. He had a 19-yard touchdown and a long run of 44 yards.

The Tommies led 22-0 early in the second quarter before their Division II opponent rallied behind the passing of Tanner Clarkson, who finished 17 of 25 for 280 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Clarkson’s TD pass was a 52-yarder to running back Nolan Susel, who also ran for one touchdown and threw a 17-yard pass to TJ Chukwurah for another.