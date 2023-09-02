UNLV opens Barry Odom era running over Bryant 44-14

LAS VEGAS — Vincent Davis Jr. broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Jacob De Jesus took the opening kickoff 31 yards that set up Davis’ score. Davis led the Rebels’ ground game with 79 of their 283 yards rushing. Doug Brumfield completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards, and his 19-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter stretched the lead to 24-0 heading into the break.