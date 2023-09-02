UNLV opens Barry Odom era running over Bryant 44-14

LAS VEGAS — Vincent Davis Jr. broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Jai’Den Thomas added a pair of touchdown runs sandwiched between a Donavyn Lester TD run, each coming from short yardage.
Zevi Eckhaus was 19 of 29 for 230 yards passing to lead Bryant. Ryan Clark ran in for scores twice from the 1 in the second half.
Odom was named head coach at UNLV on Dec. 6, 2022 after spending three seasons with Arkansas.
It was the first meeting between the teams.
——-
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll