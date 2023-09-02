Walters, Daniels spark North Alabama's comeback in 41-27 win over Chattanooga

With North Alabama (1-1) trailing 27-21 early in the fourth, Daniels scored on a 10-yard run with 8:49 to play before Walter’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Warfield about two minutes later gave the Lions a 34-27 lead. Daniels broke loose on an 81-yard TD run with a minute left.

FLORENCE, Ala. — Noah Walters threw four touchdown passes, Jalyn Daniels ran for two of North Alabama’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Lions beat Chattanooga 41-27 on Saturday night.

Walters was 16-of-28 passing for 271 yards, and threw three of his four touchdown passes to Takairee Kenebrew, who finished with five catches for 172 yards. Daniels ran eight times for 147 yards for the Lions.