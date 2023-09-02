Davis Brin, Jalen White lead Georgia State as Eagles shut out The Citadel in opener, 34-0

STATESBORO, Ga. — Davis Brin threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 125 yards and a score and Georgia Southern beat The Citadel 34-0 in the season-opener for both schools Saturday.

After holding The Citadel to a three-and-out on its first possession Georgia Southern marched 40 yards in 11 plays with OJ Arnold scoring from the 1. After another punt, the Eagles moved 71 yards in 11 plays with White’s 2-yard run at the end for a 14-0 lead after a quarter.