Tommy Schuster passes for 3 TDs, runs for another to lead North Dakota to 55-7 win in season opener

Share Comment on this story Comment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Tommy Schuster passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading North Dakota to a 55-7 win in both teams’ season opener on Saturday. North Dakota won its 37th home opener in a row, the last loss coming to Texas A&M Kingsville 67-44 in 1986. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight The Fighting Hawks, ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, led 14-0 at halftime then broke the game open with 27 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Schuster was 22 of 26 for 262 yards passing. Trey Feeney came on to throw for another 102 yards and a touchdown. Gaven Ziebarth rushed for 112 yards on just seven carries, including a 79-yard score.

One of Schuster’s touchdown passes came off a reverse flea-flicker with Bo Belquist going 23 yards for the score, breaking tackles along the way. Belquist finished with seven catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Bailey was 15 of 33 for 194 yards passing with a TD and an interception for the Bulldogs. Colin Howard had five catches for 100 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll