Emory Jones accounts for 7 touchdowns, leads Cincinnati in a 66-13 rout of Eastern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Emory Jones threw five touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Cincinnati opened its first season in the Big 12 Conference with a 66-13 rout of FCS-member Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Cincinnati got the ball first and first-year coach Scott Satterfield’s offense took just 3:09 to get on the board. Jones led a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 49-yard pass down the Eastern Kentucky sideline to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson for a touchdown.
Jones completed all four of his passes on the opening drive. Henderson finished the day with seven catches for a career-high 149 yards.
After a three-and-out by quarterback Parker McKinney and the Colonels on their first possession, Jones stayed hot on Cincinnati’s second drive, linking up with Dee Wiggins on a deep post for a 39-yard score.
Jones started 10-for-10 for 206 yards before throwing his first incompletion. He finishes 19 of 23 for 345 yards, his second career 300-yard passing game. He threw for 464 in that 70-52 win over Samford in 2021.
Jones added a rushing touchdown from a yard out to put Cincinnati ahead 21-0 just before the end of the first quarter.
Eastern Kentucky, a member of the United Athletic Conference, saw its next drive stall at the Cincinnati 17-yard line when Bearcats safety Bryon Threats collected his third career interception. Threats’ six-yard return set up a 54-yard run by Corey Kiner, who finished with 105 yards on 13 carries.
The Bearcats seized a commanding 28-0 lead three plays later on a 1-yard pass from Jones to Payten Singletary.
Jones evaded the rush and danced through the Colonels’ defense for the second rushing touchdown, the 16th of his career, with 7:17 to play in the first half.
The Colonels finally scored with 5:08 remainng in the first half. McKinney capped a four-play, 74-yard drive with a 17-yard pass across the middle to Hunter Brown, giving him a program-record 75 career passing touchdowns.
Jones’ sixth score of the half on a short pass to Branden Smith, who raced 48 yards to the end zone.
Eastern Kentucky’ opened the second half by fumbling on its own 20-yard line when Daniel Grzesiak sacked McKinney and recovered the loose ball. The turnover led to a 46-yard field goal for a 45-7 lead.
Jones accounted for his seventh and final score on a 6-yard pass to Aaron Turner with 2:42 left in the third frame.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Kentucky: Located about 100 miles south of Cincinnati the Colonels have seven players the Cincinnati area. That familiarity wasn’t enough for Eastern Kentucky to secure a win against an FBS team for the second straight season. The Colonels defeated Bowling Green 59-57 in seven overtimes on Sept. 10, 2022.
Cincinnati: Satterfield’s tenure at the helm of the Bearcats program couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. Satterfield was hired at Cincinnati in December after spending the precious four seasons at Louisville.
UP NEXT
Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels head to Lexington to take on in-state foe Kentucky on Sept. 9. Eastern Kentucky is 0-5 against the Wildcats since 1978. The two teams last played in 2017. The Colonels lost 27-16 in Lexington.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are back in action Sept. 9 at Pittsburgh, as the two teams renew the River City Rivalry. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2012. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 8-4, but Cincinnati won the last two matchups.
