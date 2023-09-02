Ohio defeats Long Island with balanced offense, stingy defense in home opener

Share Comment on this story Comment

ATHENS, Ohio — Sieh Bangura rushed for 107 yards, Bryce Houston had 11 tackles, a sack and an interception, and Ohio defeated FCS-member Long Island 27-10 in the Bobcats’ home opener on Saturday. The Bobcats (1-1) rushed for 199 yards but all three of their touchdowns came through the air. Parker Navarro completed 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. CJ Harris added 7-of-8 passing for 44 yards with one touchdown.

Houston led a defense that allowed just 206 yards — 172 passing and 34 rushing. Ohio had 303 yards of total offense.

After leading 3-0 through one quarter, Ohio picked up the offense in the second quarter when Harris hit Tyler Walton for a three-yard touchdown and Navarro connected with Bryce Butler for a nine-yard score.

Navarro hit Mason Williams for a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the first career touchdown catch for the freshman. Gianni Spetic added his second field goal to give the Bobcats a 27-3 lead heading to the fourth.

Davon Wells caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Luca Stanzani for a Long Island touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Stanzani completed 21 of 33 passes for 172 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions. Eric O’Neill led the Sharks (0-1) with 13 tackles.

Houston had 13 tackles for the Bobcats in their 20-13 season-opening loss to San Diego State a week ago.

