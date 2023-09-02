Jenkins-to-Mitchell combo leads Florida International to narrow win over Maine, 14-12

Jenkins and Mitchell hooked up for 19 yards in the first quarter and on a 62-yarder in the second quarter for a 14-6 halftime lead.

MIAMI — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes to Kris Mitchell, who had 201 receiving yards, and Florida International held off FCS-member Maine 14-12 on Saturday night.

Tristan Kenan got the Black Bears within 14-12 when he scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter, but the two-point try was unsuccessful. Maine turned the ball over on downs in FIU territory twice in the fourth.