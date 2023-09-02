Knoop accounts for 3 scores, Georgetown rolls past Marist in opener 49-7

WASHINGTON — Tyler Knoop threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Georgetown coasted to a season-opening 49-7 win over Marist on Saturday.
Georgetown countered with two long drives, ended by Kearney’s 2-yard run and a 13-yard TD reception by Isaiah Grimes, made it 21-7 at intermission.
An interception led to a short field before Knoop found Cam Pygatt with for a 10-yard score early in the second half and the Hoyas kept rolling.
Georgetown ran for 294 yards and had 401 in total offense.
The Hoyas held Marist to 202 yards of total offense.
