Virginia State survives gaffe in final seconds and beats Norfolk State 33-24 in wild finish

NORFOLK, Va. — Upton Bailey rushed for 183 yards and a score on 18 carries and Virginia State survived a gaffe in the final seconds to defeat Norfolk State 33-24 in a season opener on Saturday.
The Trojans rushed for 316 yards and passed for 171 more, outgaining the Spartans 487-304.
Kuhns passed for 166 yards and passed for two TDs with an interception.
Norfolk State had won the two previous games against the Trojans but Virginia State improved its series lead to 31-22-2.
