Hartman and another stout defensive performance lead No. 13 Notre Dame past Tennessee State 56-3

Share Comment on this story Comment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sam Hartman passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Notre Dame’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown for a second straight game as the No. 13 Irish beat Tennessee State 56-3 on Saturday. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight It was the first time Notre Dame played a program from the historical Black college and university ranks or an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Hartman completed 14 of 17 passes and delighted the Notre Dame Stadium fans in his home debut when he somersaulted into the end zone on a 5-yard run. Hartman turned things over to backup Steve Angeli with the Irish leading 35-3 early in the third quarter.

Audric Estime ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. His longest run went for 50 yards and set up Hartman’s leaping touchdown.

Notre Dame opened the scoring on Jeremiyah Love’s zig-zagging 36-yard run.

Advertisement

The Irish’s defense has not allowed a touchdown over eight quarters. They gave up only a field goal to Navy in a 42-3 win in Ireland last week. Tennessee State’s only scoring came on a field goal in the first quarter.

Clarence Lewis capped the defensive effort with a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Share this article Share

Tennessee State was within 7-3 after James Lowery’s 38-yard field goal. The Tigers recovered a fumble at the Notre Dame 12 on the kickoff, but couldn’t cash in as Jason Onye blocked a 29-yard field-goal attempt.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame could get closer to the top 10 after its convincing win. High stakes matchups in coming weeks at North Carolina State and at home against Ohio State will be measuring-stick games.

EX-BUCKEYES COACHING MATCHUP

The game featured two former Ohio State standouts on the sidelines — Tennessee State coach Eddie George and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: visits NC State next Saturday.

Tennessee State: plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll