Zac Larrier rushes for two touchdowns, passes for another in Air Force's 42-7 win in season opener

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Zac Larrier ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading Air Force to a 42-7 victory over Robert Morris 42-7 in a season opener on Saturday.

The Falcons led 28-0 at halftime. Larrier only threw three passes, all in the first half, completing two, including an 84-yard score to a wide-open Jared Roznos over the middle. Larrier also had a 26-yard rushing touchdown and added a 4-yard score in the third quarter before giving way to four backups.