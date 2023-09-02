Sam Huard throws for 364 yards in Cal Poly debut and Paul Wulff gets 1st win as Mustangs' head coach

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Sam Huard threw for 364 yards and a touchdown in his Cal Poly debut to direct a 27-10 victory over San Diego on Saturday that gave Paul Wulff his first win as the Mustangs’ head coach.

Huard, a transfer from Washington, connected with Carlton Brown, who went 37 yards after the catch to the USD 3-yard line for an 87-yard completion. Two plays later Huard threw a 1-yard score to Tyrece Fairly-Diyem and the Mustangs led 17-3 at halftime.