Davis throws 2 TD passes to Johnson to help Alabama State beat Southern 14-10

Treqwan Thomas’ strip-sack of Southern’s Harold Blood was recovered by Roderick Daniels and the Hornets offense took possession deep in Jaguars territory. After an incomplete pass on first-and-10, Davis threw a short pass over the middle to Johnson for a 17-yard catch-and-run touchdown that made it 14-10 with 5:42 left in the third quarter. Southern’s offense crossed midfield just once the rest of the game, and that drive ended when Alabama State’s Stefon Young-Rolle recovered a fumble by Kedric Rhymes at the 42.