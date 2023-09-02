Extra point allows Stetson to escape upset bid by NAIA-St. Thomas-Florida, 34-33 in OT

DELAND, Fla. — Daniel Holbrook’s kick for an extra point in overtime allowed Stetson to pull out a 34-33 win over St. Thomas University of Florida in the season opener for both schools on Saturday.

St. Thomas, an NAIA-member from Miami Gardens, Florida, tied the game on a 3-yard touchdown run by TyQuan Wiggins and an extra point by Alejandro Prado with 1:54 left in regulation. Wiggins scored from the 1 on the Bobcats’ possession to start overtime but Prado’s extra point kick missed, leaving the door open for the Hatters.