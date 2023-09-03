Blake Watson runs for 3 TDs, Sutton Smith adds 2 more as Memphis beats Bethune-Cookman 56-10

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sutton Smith ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Blake Watson added three rushing TDs to lead Memphis to a 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Watson scored on a 2-yard run with 12:28 left in the first quarter and Seth Morgan kicked a 45-yard field goal about 7 minutes later to make it 10-0. Bethune-Cookman got on the board when Amarie Jones returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the period. Watson sandwiched TD runs of 15 and 2 yards around a 25-yard field goal by Morgan in the second quarter to ignite a string of 46 straight points by the Tigers.