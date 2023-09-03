Mayden runs for a pair of TDs as San Diego State beats Idaho State 36-28

SAN DIEGO — Quarterback Jalen Mayden ran for two touchdowns to lead San Diego State to a 36-28 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.
Jaylon Armstead and Martin Blake each ran for 58 yards and a touchdown for the Aztecs, who finished with 302 yards on the ground.
Jordan Cooke tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredrickson just before the break that pulled the Bengals to 20-13. A safety and Blake’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 29-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Hays took over at quarterback late in the third quarter and led Idaho State on a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 8-yard touchdown pass to Chedon James to cut the deficit to 29-21 with 13:22 to play.
Cooke and Hays were a combined 30-of-63 passing for 309 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for the Bengals in their season opener.
