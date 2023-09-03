Wooldridge throws for 3 TDs and runs for a 4th to power Louisiana past Northwestern State, 38-13

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ben Wooldridge threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to power Louisiana to a 38-13 season-opening win over Northwestern State on Saturday night.
Wooldridge finished 14-of-32 passing for 223 yards with an interception. Washington had eight carries for 88 yards and LeBlanc caught a pair of passes for 58 yards.
Tyler Vander Waal completed 12 of 28 pass attempts for a modest 110 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern State. The Demons were held to just 77 yards rushing on 40 carries by a stout Louisiana defense.
