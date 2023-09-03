Taylors Shields caught TD passes of 18 and 51 yards to help Murray State beat Presbyterian 41-10

MURRAY, Ky. — Taylor Shields caught touchdown passes of 18 and 51 yards, Kylan Galbreath, Cortezz Jones and Q’Darryius Jennings each ran for a touchdown and Murray State beat Presbyterian 41-10 Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Shields, who finished with two receptions for 69 yards, scored his first touchdown to make it 17-10 with 1:05 left in the first half and Murray State led the rest of the way. After Jones ran for a 6-yard TD, Shields caught a deep pass from back-up quarterback Eric Phoenix to give the Racers a 21-point lead.