Humphrey runs for 3 TDs, leads Montana State in 63-20 rout over Utah Tech

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Scottre Humphrey ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns and Montana State rolled in a 63-20 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
Tommy Mellott threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and added 79 yards rushing.
Boone Abbott threw for 143 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Utah Tech. Kobe Tracy added 117 yards passing with a touchdown and interception.
