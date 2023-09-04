Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah

Share Comment on this story Comment

WACO, Texas — Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State, meaning he will miss Saturday’s home game against 14th-ranked Utah. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight Bears coach Dave Aranda updated Shapen’s status during his weekly availability Monday, a day after the quarterback had an MRI. The coach said starting safety Devin Lemear also would be out two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow.

Both got hurt Saturday night when Baylor, a nearly four-touchdown favorite, lost 42-31 at home to Texas State. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The second TD came in the fourth quarter after he returned for a series with his knee fully taped and in a brace.

Mississippi State transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson is expected to start Saturday against the Utes. He was 6-of-12 passing for 113 yards against Texas State, but the Bears’ final two drives resulted in an interception and a fumble.

Utah, which began its season last Thursday with a 24-11 win over Florida, is in its final Pac-12 season before joining Baylor in the Big 12.

