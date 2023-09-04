NC State's Ashford won't play against No. 13 Notre Dame after leaving opener on stretcher

Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Ashford will play again, but the timetable is uncertain.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford won’t play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut, coach Dave Doeren said Monday.

“He’s probably going to need at least a week probably to shake that one off,” Doeren said. “I would equate that to a whiplash-type thing, so he’s pretty sore. We’ve just got to get the soreness out and get him back to who he was. He’ll play again and all that, we just don’t know how long it’s going to take.”