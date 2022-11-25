3 double-doubles carry DePaul women past No. 14 Terps 76-67

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT MEYER, Fla. — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off on Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.

Then a three-point play and 3-pointer by Kendall Holmes highlighted a 9-0 run that made it 64-56 with 4:15 to play and the Blue Demons protected that from there with clutch plays. Rogers hit a 3-pointer when the Terps got within three and DePaul made 6 of 8 free throws in the last minute.

Rimmer had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Allen had 10 and 13 for the Blue Demons (3-2), who play Pittsburgh on Saturday. Holmes scored 17 points. Morrow, the nation’s leading scorer at 31.5 points a game, and Holmes had three 3s as the team went 11 of 30 and shot 37% overall. Rogers had nine assists.

Shyanne Sellars scored 13 for Maryland (4-2), which meets Towson on Saturday. Masonius added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leading scorer Diamond Miller, coming off a career-high 32 points, was held to 11 on 3-of-12 shooting. The Terrapins went 6 of 29 behind the arc and shot just 32% overall.

