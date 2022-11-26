3 have double-doubles, No. 12 LSU women top UAB 99-64

BIMINI, Bahamas — Angel Reese had her seventh double-double , two teammates also had double-doubles and No. 12 LSU cruised to its seventh-straight easy win, beating UAB 99-64 in the Goombay Splash on Saturday.

Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson 19 and 13, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12, her first double-double, for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa’Myah Smith 11.