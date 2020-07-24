Coach Cuonzo Martin’s roster will have 11 players that are juniors or seniors, the most in the Southeastern Conference and third-most among all Power-5 programs. They will have just one true freshman on the roster this season.
Missouri went 15-16 last season, its second consecutive losing season among Martin’s three seasons in Columbia.
