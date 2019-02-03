LEWISTON, N.Y. — Cameron Young scored 22 points, Rich Kelly added 21 and Jacob Rigoni 20 and Quinnipiac rallied in the second half to beat Niagara 84-73 on Sunday.

Kelly made 5 of 7 3-point tries and Rigoni 4 of 6. The Bobcats (11-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) shot 49 percent and made 12 of 28 from the arc in splitting the season series with the Purple Eagles (11-12, 4-6), beating Niagara for the first time in five games.

Marcus Hammond’s three-quarters court shot gave Niagara a 41-38 halftime lead and the Eagles scored the first five points of the second half. The Bobcats outscored Niagara 24-8 over an 8½-minute span, led by nine points from Young, to lead 74-63 with 3:47 remaining.

Raheem Solomon’s 3-pointer got Niagara within seven at 80-73 with 57 seconds left but Young and Kelly made two free throws each.

Three Eagles finished with 13 points.

