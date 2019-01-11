Alabama’s Josh Jacobs runs during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Four Alabama players are skipping their final seasons to enter the NFL draft, including All-America left tackle Jonah Williams and Outland Trophy-winning defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those projected first-rounders announced their intentions on Friday, along with versatile tailback Josh Jacobs and tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Jonah Williams and Quinnen Williams were unanimous All-Americans rated as potential Top 10 picks.

Quinnen Williams is a third-year sophomore who won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball. It was his first season as a starter.

Jacobs and Smith are also listed as potential late first-rounders in at least one mock draft.

Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have already announced they’re staying put.

