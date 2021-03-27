It was the Beavers’ first no-hitter since Drew Rasmussen tossed a perfect game against Washington State in 2015.
Joe Casey preserved the no-no Friday night with a diving catch in left field for the first out of the ninth inning. Mulholland got a groundout and a lineout to end it for his sixth save.
Jake Dukart had three hits and scored the first run for Oregon State (15-5) in the second inning against Logan Gerling (0-2). Garret Forrester had an RBI single in the fifth and Kyler McMahan added a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Gerling allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 inning for Washington (8-11).
