CHARLESTON, S.C. — Fletcher McGee scored 20 points and was one of four Terriers to made four 3-pointers as Southern Conference leader Wofford rolled to its 10th straight victory, beating The Citadel 99-61 on Saturday.

Also making four 3-pointers were Tray Hollowell with 13 points and Storm Murphy and Nathan Hoover with 12 points each. The Terriers made a season-high 20 of 33 3-point attempts for 61 percent. They were 13 of 23 inside the arc.

Wofford’s 10-game win streak is its longest since the 2009-10 squad won 13 straight.

Murphy hit a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the game and the Terriers led the entire way, going up by as many as 24 in the first half, which ended 45-26. The Bulldogs only got as close as 15 in the second half.

Lew Stallworth scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting for The Citadel (10-12, 2-9), which has lost 10 of its last 11. Zane Najdawi added 13 points.

