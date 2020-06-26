The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.
Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
Aiyuk had a breakout senior season and was named a third-team All-American after making 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 14 kickoff returns for 446 yards and 14 punt returns for 226 yards and one touchdown.
