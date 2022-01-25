The 6-foot-1 Green is a forward-center. She came to Tennessee in April 2020 as a graduate transfer from Liberty with one season of eligibility remaining but sat out that season after tearing her right ACL.
Green had played in every game for Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) coming off the bench. She was averaging seven points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Tennessee visits Auburn on Thursday night.
