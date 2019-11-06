Darius Sawyer scored 11 for the Greyhounds and Ibn Zaid had 10.

The game was relatively close through the first 10 minutes as New Mexico led just 20-16 and had only extended that to 45-34 by halftime.

But the Lobos opened the second half with a 16-4 run that gave them control of the game.

Although New Mexico put up plenty of points and had 22 assists, including 11 from JaQuan Lyle, the Lobos also had 21 turnovers, with Martin getting six with no assists.

AD

AD

Eastern was even worse on the turnover end with 22 against just 12 assists.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico opened with a tune up that allowed Lobos coach Paul Weir to get a good look at highly touted transfers Lyle (Ohio State), Caldwell (Texas A&M) and Martin (Towson). For Lyle, it was his first game since March 2017. He sat out the 2017-18 season as a transfer, then missed last season with a ruptured right Achilles suffered shortly before the season.

UP NEXT

New Mexico remains at home to face Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Eastern New Mexico goes to Durango on Saturday to face New Mexico Highlands in the Lone Star-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Challenge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD