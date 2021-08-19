The players face arraignment Friday in Fayette County District Court.
The release stated that on March 6 three individuals entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return, the release added, and came back a short time later with additional individuals.
They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, the release stated.
A message left with a Kentucky football spokesman was not immediately returned.
