“This is a day that we knew would come, not just at A-State, but for colleges and universities across America,” Damphousse said.
An Arkansas State spokesman said he didn’t know how many athletes have been tested since they began returning to campus for voluntary workouts.
Oklahoma State and Marshall have announced they’ve each had three athletes test positive. Mississippi also has had an athlete and staff member test positive. A student worker in the Iowa State athletic department also has COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
