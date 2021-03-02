Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.
Beckwith has now given nearly $9 million to Iowa women’s athletics, with a portion going to a fund that provides annual support to all of Iowa’s women’s sports.
“My experiences are one of the reasons I feel so strongly about athletics, the lessons it teaches us,” Beckwith said. “Iowa was such a formative time for me — learning teamwork and time management, overcoming adversity, and gaining self-confidence and self-control.”
Bluder called Beckwith a “passionate and ardent supporter” of all women’s sports and has made a difference through her involvement and financial contributions.
“For me,” Bluder said, “this is truly a great day to be a Hawkeye.”
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.