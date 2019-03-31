Columnist

The coaching father watched his coaching son stand on a ladder, cutting and tugging at the net. When Tony Bennett completed his first Final Four task, he lifted the net with both hands let out a scream that could have been heard from here to Charlottesville.

Dad stopped talking and beamed.

“That’s as much emotion as I’ve seen him show,” Dick Bennett said proudly.

He saw joy, pure and unfiltered. He saw what he had hoped to see when his son decided to follow him into this wicked profession 20 years ago, what he had feared he wouldn’t see. Despite a wonderful career, Dick always let the anxiety of coaching get the best of him, and he worried the game would tear apart Tony, too. But here Tony was, defeating his demons with incredible composure and relishing the greatest moment of his 13 seasons as a head coach.

After Virginia outlasted Purdue, 80-75, in a classic Elite Eight overtime game full of steel nerves and feathery shooting, Tony Bennett turned to the orange-clad portion of the crowd and clenched and pumped both fists. And then guard Ty Jerome ran into his arms. Two hours and 17 minutes of tense basketball had turned into a defining moment in the redemption of Virginia basketball and its reinvention the past decade.

The program that lost to Maryland-Baltimore County last season is going to the Final Four. The first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 in NCAA men’s tournament history is the champion of the South Region a year later. It couldn’t have happened without the determination and character of the players, and the rock-solid leadership of Tony Bennett amid humiliation.

On the 10th anniversary of the day that Virginia hired him, the Cavaliers reached the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

“I don’t deserve credit,” Bennett said. “I don’t care about credit. I don’t pay attention to that. This isn’t about me.”

Well, yes and no. The Cavaliers have been brilliant in handling this comeback. And on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center, in front of a crowd dominated by Purdue fans and facing the shot-making brilliance of Carsen Edwards, Virginia endured. Edwards scored 42 points and made 10 three-pointers, but Virginia played through it. Kyle Guy broke out of a shooting slump in the second half and scored 25 points. Jerome added 24 points and seven assists. But it was forward Mamadi Diakite who saved the Cavaliers.

Virginia was down 70-67 when Purdue Coach Matt Painter instructed his team to foul with 5.9 seconds remaining rather than risk Virginia attempting a game-tying three-pointer. Jerome went to the free throw line, made the first and missed the second. The players tipped the ball way past half-court, and Virginia guard Kihei Clark hunted it down, raced back toward the Cavaliers’ basket and threw a last-second pass to Diakite, who flicked a jumper into the basket just before the buzzer to tie the game at 70 and force overtime.

It wasn’t easy after that, but the Cavaliers weren’t about to ruin their second chance. By the end, Bennett could celebrate as the final 1.3 seconds melted away, as the perception of his program — good-but-lacking-greatness — dissolved with it.

“No one knows but these guys in this locker room, from last year in the locker room what we endured,” Bennett said. “This was special.”

The scoreboard indicated it was Virginia vs. Purdue, but in a sense, this was Tony vs. Tony. More than anyone at KFC Yum! Center, it was his game. A victory would be the high point of his bright and still young coaching career. A loss would be another arrow to the heart, more fuel to criticize his NCAA tournament misfortune. Over the past six seasons, no college basketball coach had accomplished more and received less of a March reward.

Entering the game, Bennett had a 175-36 record in the last six seasons, including four 30-win campaigns, four ACC regular season titles and four No. 1 seeds. But he didn’t have a Final Four to show for it. This was only his second Elite Eight, and the first time, Virginia blew a 16-point second-half lead against Syracuse. He had become labeled, somewhat unfairly, as a coach who couldn’t get it done in the Big Dance.

That’s over now, and this breakthrough couldn’t have happened to a coach who handled heartache with more class and integrity.

“I’ve watched him develop,” said Dick Bennett, who won 408 games as a college coach. “He’s gone way past me as a coach. To have that kind of poise in that circumstance last year shows what kind of character he has. It’s something I wished I had.”

On the eve of the Elite Eight, Tony Bennett reflected on his blessed basketball life, and you could make a circle out of his coaching journey. In 1999, he returned home from playing and dabbling in coaching in New Zealand, eager to spend time with his father, who was the head coach at Wisconsin. He served as a volunteer manager.

It happened to be the season that Dick Bennett took the Badgers, as a No. 8 seed, to the Final Four. The team Wisconsin beat in the Elite Eight: Purdue and gruff coaching legend Gene Keady.

During that game, Tony handed out water bottles and put down stools during timeouts for the players, and he watched two great tacticians spar from the sidelines. Their legacies weren’t confined to NCAA tournament success. Keady didn’t go to a Final Four during his 25 brilliant years leading the Boilermakers. Dick Bennett made it 35 years after getting his start as the freshman coach at West Bend High School in Wisconsin. Yet there was Tony, in awe. And dreaming.

“Watching Coach Keady and my father, two great coaches, you say, ‘I hope they get to coach in a Final Four,’” Tony Bennett said. “That’s a dream of theirs. It was special for me as a son, seeing that battle, those two fine men. That is my greatest memory, watching my father achieve that because I knew that was a dream of his.”

Growing up, Tony had observed his coach dad, sometimes with great concern, stress and strain to teach the game and pursue the Final Four. He used to worry that, if he went into the profession, it would harm his balanced perspective and quality of life. But his feelings changed in New Zealand, and now he had a front-row seat as his father reached the pinnacle of his career. There was no doubt anymore that he had caught a permanent coaching bug.

“Bang, that first year I’m a volunteer manager, he goes to the Final Four,” Tony Bennett said. “I’m like, ‘That seems pretty easy and pretty fun. Maybe I’ll get into this coaching thing. I didn’t realize how tough it was.’”

For the most part, he has made it look easy. Now he has advanced past what had been the hard part for him. As his father waited on the court afterward, Tony ran to greet him. He told reporters playfully, “Get out of the way, man!”

Then he hugged his dad, long and hard.

“Thank you,” the son said.

“I had my moment,” the father replied. “I’m just happy for you.”

