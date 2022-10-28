The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
A look at Vince Dooley's career and accomplishments

By
October 28, 2022 at 5:32 p.m. EDT
FILE - Georgia running back Herschel Walker, right, brings a smile to the face of his coach Vince Dooley as he announces that he would play football next year at Georgia rather than the USFL, Feb. 8, 1983 in Athens, Ga. Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 90. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr., File)
VINCE DOOLEY

Full Name: Vincent Joseph Dooley

Born: Sept. 4, 1932, in Mobile, Alabama

Died: Oct. 28, 2022, in Athens, Georgia

Alma Mater: Auburn (Class of 1954)

Head Football Coach: Georgia (1964-88)

Athletic Director: Georgia (1979-2004)

Best Season: Led the Bulldogs to their only undisputed national title during the 1980 season with a team led by freshman running back Herschel Walker. Georgia capped a 12-0 season with a 17-10 victory over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Other Accomplishments: Six Southeastern Conference championships (1966, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982); retired from coaching with a record of 201-77-10, at the time with the second-most wins in SEC history behind only Bear Bryant; 20 bowl appearances, including five Sugar Bowls and three Cotton Bowls; College Football Hall of Game (1994).

Noteworthy: Only one losing season in his 25-year coaching career — 5-6 in 1977.

Runs In The Blood: Younger brother Bill Dooley coached for 26 years at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, winning three Atlantic Coast Conference titles. Son Derek Dooley has been a head coach at Tennessee and Louisiana Tech.

Serving His Country: An officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-56.

Other Passions: Gardening and Civil War history.

Did You Know? Considered a run for U.S. Senate in the 1980s.

