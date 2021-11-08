At No. 23 in the preseason poll, the Bonnies are ranked for the first time since January 1971. They return five starters — all seniors, who represent 89% of their offense last year. And St. Bonaventure is coming off a year in which it went 16-5 to win both the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament titles for the first time in school history and earned its highest NCAA Tournament seed before losing to eighth-seeded LSU in the opening round.