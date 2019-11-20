If you watch an AAC game on television, you will be asked to watch numerous league-produced public service announcements that refer to it as a member of the Power Six, as if that’s a given. Even the down-markers at AAC games are labeled “P-6.”

Sadly, the AAC isn’t about to crack the top tier anytime soon. The fact that Central Florida went undefeated in back-to-back seasons and had zero chance to make the College Football Playoff is evidence of that. Houston got into the conversation a few years back, but also had no chance to crack the four-team field. The playoff is a members-only club and no one outside the Power Five need apply.

AD

AD

All that said, this season the American is at least as good a league — in fact, probably a better one — than the ACC. The ACC has one team that matters, Clemson, which has won two national titles in the last four years and is a virtual lock to make this year’s playoff in large part because, unlike top teams in other leagues, it is highly unlikely to face a serious challenge in its final two games, at South Carolina and then in the ACC championship game against Virginia, Virginia Tech or Pittsburgh.

The Tigers finished 8-0 in ACC play this season. One game was close: a 21-20 win at North Carolina on a day when they played about as poorly as they could. The closest margin in their other seven conference games: a 45-14 win over the former football school Florida State. Seriously. Their average margin of victory, including the North Carolina game, was 46.3 to 10.5. The weakness of the ACC and the close win against North Carolina probably explain why they were only ranked No. 5 in the first playoff rankings of the season.

AD

AD

In the 1990s, when Florida State dominated what was then a nine-team conference, I often said that the ACC consisted of Florida State, the seven dwarfs and Duke, which aspired to be a dwarf. Since then, in the name of chasing football dollars, Commissioner John Swofford has raided other conferences any chance he has gotten. The ACC now has 14 football-playing schools and, with Duke’s rise to mediocrity in recent years, the league now consists of Clemson and 13 dwarfs.

Oh, and Notre Dame. Sort of.

The American has 12 teams and its weakest link, Connecticut, will be gone next season when its basketball team returns to the Big East. (It took Aresco and the league presidents about five minutes to kick U-Conn. to the door when it took its basketball and ran back to the league where it first made its name as a national power. Keeping Connecticut football without having its basketball program is a little like taking Notre Dame basketball without football.)

AD

AD

The American so far this season has three one-loss teams: Cincinnati, Memphis and SMU. Cincinnati’s loss is at Ohio State. Memphis’s loss is at Temple and SMU’s loss is at Memphis. Navy is 7-2, having lost at Memphis and at Notre Dame.

Outside of Clemson, everyone in the ACC has lost at least three games and it’s not because the schools have played such difficult nonconference schedules. Virginia Tech, which somehow got crushed by Duke, played Old Dominion and two FCS programs, Furman and Rhode Island. Virginia also played Old Dominion, plus William & Mary (FCS) and will play Liberty on Saturday — love those intrastate rivalries. Wake Forest: Utah State, Rice and Elon — another FCS team. Louisville has played Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky and finishes with its traditional date with (5-5) Kentucky. Only Pittsburgh had a legitimately difficult nonconference schedule, including Penn State and UCF (which, to be fair, it beat, 35-34 at home, to end the Knights’ 25-game regular season winning streak).

For a long time, it looked as if Wake Forest was the league’s second-best team. It might very well be, but it went into Clemson last Saturday and lost, 52-3.

AD

AD

It’s my contention that, Clemson excepted, the best of the American can very much play with the best of the ACC. And though the Tigers are too good for anyone in the American, I’m guessing Cincinnati, Memphis or SMU might very well give Clemson a better game than anyone in the ACC other than North Carolina did this season.

And, in case you think this season is an outlier for Clemson vs. the dwarfs, a year ago the average margin, including the 42-10 win over Pittsburgh in a thrilling ACC title game, was 51-12. There was one close game: a 27-23 victory over Syracuse. Next closest? A 35-6 barnburner against Duke.

Just for comparison purposes, UCF also went undefeated in conference play a year ago, winning its nine games by an average margin of 43-24. That included a 56-41 win over Memphis in a competitive conference championship game.

AD

AD

The ACC has its own network and laps up playoff dollars and all the love the various TV networks it is in business with can dole out. It will probably let the world know in a very loud way that it is sending nine or ten teams to bowls this year — all of them second- or third-tier bowls, except for Clemson. The American doesn’t make a fraction of the TV dollars and will probably send seven teams to bowls this year. If SMU, Cincinnati or Memphis win out, they will be in good position to get the Group of Five’s (sorry, Commissioner) one spot in a New Year’s Six bowl, although if Boise State wins out it might jump into that spot. That would consign the American to a bunch of bowls who change their corporate names about every 15 minutes.

One can hardly blame Aresco for trying so hard to get his conference some attention, especially since the quality of football his teams are playing is at least as good as the 13 dwarfs in Swofford’s conference.

Swofford sold his conference’s soul in the name of football. It would be funny if the devil decided someday to make the ACC the Yankees of the famous musical “Damn Yankees” and the American the Senators. All the American needs now is Joe Hardy.

For more by John Feinstein, visit washingtonpost.com/feinstein.

Read more:

AD