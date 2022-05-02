AAC player of year Battles transferring from UCF to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — American Athletic Conference player of the year Diamond Battles is following her coach to Georgia.
She will be a fifth-year senior for the Lady Bulldogs, who are preparing for their first season under the former UCF coach. Abrahamson-Henderson was hired by Georgia after Joni Taylor left for Texas A&M.
“Diamond Battles is one of the nation’s most elite players, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will have on this program,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “She is a relentless defender who can score and distribute the basketball as a next-level point guard. She is also a leader and someone teammates love to play with.”
The 5-foot-8 Battles led the Knights with 13.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals. UCF won the league’s regular-season and tournament titles, earned its highest seed ever in the NCAA Tournament and finished 26-4.
Battles also played a major role in the nation’s top-ranked defense. UCF allowed just 47.8 points per game.
