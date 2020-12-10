FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nembhard has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.5 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. TCU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through six games (ranking the Horned Frogs 266th among Division I teams).
