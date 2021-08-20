The school suspended that assistant from June 2020 through the 2020-21 season.
Additional penalties for the infractions are reducing the number of official visits for the 2021-22 academic year by five. They must also suspend unofficial visits during the first three Southeastern Conference basketball games this season. Texas A&M will also have to reduce recruiting days during the 2021-22 academic year by 5%.
The NCAA and Texas A&M worked together through the negotiated resolution process to come to terms on the punishment.
Williams is entering his third year at Texas A&M. The Aggies went 8-10 and 2-8 in SEC play last season in a year where they had to cancel multiple games because of coronavirus issues.