ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hasan Abdullah scored 15 points, the last coming on a floater from about 10 feet on the right side of the lane that rolled around the rim and dropped through with less than a second remaining that gave Navy a 50-48 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Cam Davis put up a 3-pointer with about five seconds to go with Abdullah grabbing the rebound in the lane and dribbling to his right before rising up to flip in the game-winner with 0.6 seconds on the clock.

Abdullah also had nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (5-8, 2-0 Patriot League).

Jacob Grandison had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (10-5, 1-1), who had won four straight and six of seven.

There were eight ties and 10 lead changes in a game that saw neither team lead by more than six nor shoot 37 percent.

Holy Cross had a six-point surge to take a 46-41 lead on a Jehyve Floyd jumper at the 3:27 mark. Navy scored the next seven, going up 48-46 on George Kiernan’s jumper with 43 seconds remaining. Floyd tied it with two free throws at 25.7 seconds.

