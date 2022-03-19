The Trojans are 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 13.8 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Airion Simmons is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wildcats. Makhi Morris is averaging 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Deen is averaging nine points and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Efe Odigie is averaging 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

