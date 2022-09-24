Abilene Christian cruises past Western New Mexico 34-7

Long was 22-of-34 passing for 251 yards. Banks had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 143 yards rushing on 21 carries. Dobbins had 18 carries for 105 yards.

ABILENE, Texas — Ethan Long threw two touchdowns passes, Rovaughn Banks Jr. and Jermiah Dobbins each had more than 100 yards rushing and Abilene Christian cruised to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Western New Mexico on Saturday night.

Each of Banks’ scoring runs came in the second quarter and from inside the 5 as Abilene Christian (3-1) built a 17-7 halftime lead. Long threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark and a 3-yarder to Rece Stafford in the fourth quarter.