The Wildcats led by four after Reggie Miller’s free throw with 1:50 to in OT, but Kayouloud scored at the basket and Weidenaar hit a 3 with :11 left to take a 69-68 lead before Ricks drove for the game-winner.
Ricks finished with 24 points and four steals for Abilene Christian (11-8, 6-2 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points and Joe Pleasant contributed 11 points and three assists.
Rylan Bergersen scored 16 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-15, 4-5). Weidenaar added 14 points, Deandre Jones had 12 and Kayouloud 11.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.