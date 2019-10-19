Blair Zepeda missed a 36-yard field goal attempt in the first overtime for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-3). After Clark’s touchdown reception,

Abilene Christian stopped the Lumberjacks on four downs to end the game.

Anthony completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 236 yards and two scores. Josh Fink had 12 catches for 110 yards while Tracy James carried 25 times for 105.

Trae Self was 25 of 49 for 318 yards and three touchdowns for Stephen F. Austin (1-6, 1-3), but also threw an interception. Xavier Gipson caught five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Da’Leon Ward caught 6 for 102 yards and a score.

