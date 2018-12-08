ABILENE, Texas — Jalone Friday scored 21 points, Hayden Farquhar added 15 and grabbed five rebounds, and Abilene Christian beat Division III Schreiner University 93-53 on Saturday in a game that was briefly delayed when a bat landed on the floor and was scooped up in a big fishing net.

The Wildcats were up 24-18 when the winged creature appeared and was netted by deputy athletic director Drew Long and released safely outside. A bat also appeared briefly late in the second half before flying out of Moody Coliseum through a ceiling tile.

Jaren Lewis added 12 with four assists and Jaylen Franklin had seven helpers for the Wildcats (9-1), who shot 58 percent and scored 34 points off of 20 forced turnovers.

Abilene Christian is off to its best start since going 11-0 in 1998-99.

Trey Lenox’s 3 put the Wildcats up for good, 5-2, and they led 43-29 at halftime behind Farquhar’s eight points and five rebounds.

Franklin’s dunk capped a 10-0 run and the Wildcats were up by 34 with about three minutes left when the bat made its escape.

Ellis Jones led the Mountaineers with nine points.

