Abilene Christian hosts Bandaogo and Utah Valley

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (14-5, 5-1 WAC)
The Wildcats are 1-4 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.
The Wolverines and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Harmon is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.
Cameron Steele averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Immanuel Allen is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.