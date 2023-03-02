Abilene Christian takes on Sam Houston, looks to end 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-15, 7-10 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (23-6, 13-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian heads into the matchup with Sam Houston after losing four straight games. The Bearkats have gone 11-1 at home. Sam Houston ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 58.7 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 7-10 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks ninth in the WAC allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Powers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Qua Grant is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Immanuel Allen is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 65.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

